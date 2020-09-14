Rise to Lead: Team Leadership - A New Course Offering from Birkman International Inc.
Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace behavioral and motivational assessment tools, has launched a new course within Rise to Lead.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace behavioral and motivational assessment tools, has launched a new course within their leadership development program, Rise to Lead. This next addition, Rise to Lead: Team Leadership, is designed for new managers and builds targeted skills to more effectively manage teams in the workplace. Team Leadership is the second program available within the Rise to Lead series.
Through this program, organizations can expect to enhance manager effectiveness by expanding their emotional intelligence and building nine core leadership competencies. This program will help managers better meet organizational goals, maximize individual and group productivity, and build future talent for the organization. “We are excited to launch the second course in our Rise To Lead Program.” says Sharon Birkman, CEO of Birkman International. “With Team Leadership, we’ve designed a program to empower managers to leverage their strengths and learn how to best guide and support their teams through the power of Birkman."
Team Leadership teaches managers how to assess when it is most appropriate to train, empower, activate, or mentor their employees, by learning how to align the support they provide with the current situation and employee’s unique personality. All eight engaging sessions of this ready-to-implement manager development program will help managers strengthen their situational awareness and evaluate team member abilities and attitudes to choose the best, most productive course of action. Team Leadership is designed for new, current, or aspiring managers.
Rise to Lead: Team Leadership is now available to the market.
About Birkman International: Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interests, behaviors, and underlying motivators. As a company focused on empowering diversity, Birkman is proud to be a WBENC Certified women-owned business.
