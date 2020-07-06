Paving in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel in the city of Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised of a paving project on Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4008 (Shikellamy Avenue) continues this week.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will be working on Fourth Street between Route 61 (Market Street) and Shikellamy Avenue. They will also work on Shikellamy Avenue between Route 147 (Front Street) and Memorial Drive.

An intermediate layer of emulsified asphalt with loose aggregate will be placed on the roadway, which will cure overnight. When the intermediate layer is cured, the final wearing course will be paved over it. Work will be completed during daylight and nighttime hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Work is expected to be completed in late July of 2020.

Motorists should expect delays, be alert, watch for lane changes, slow down, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

