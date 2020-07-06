Route 3029 Fulmer Road Resurfacing Project Fourth Detour Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will implement the fourth and last project detour beginning Monday, July 13, this detour will again be in place no longer than 11 days. This detour is for the construction of a geosynthetic reinforced soil wall. This work will take place one Truman Boulevard, between the Truman Blvd. and Hornet Avenue intersection and the Truman Blvd. and McCord Ave intersection.

Beginning Monday, July 13, detour signage will notify traffic at the Route 271 / Truman Blvd intersection that Truman Blvd is closed one-mile ahead and that local traffic only should proceed. Traffic wishing to access Truman Blvd area south of the work zone will be directed to use Route 271 (Maple Avenue), followed by Route 56 East and the Walters avenue off-ramp to access Fulmer Rd and thus toward the Fulmer Rd / Frankstown Rd intersection. Conversely, this detour will also notify traffic at the Truman Blvd / Frankstown Rd intersection that Truman Blvd is closed one-mile ahead and that local traffic only should proceed. Traffic wishing to access Truman Blvd area north of the work zone will be directed to use Fulmer Rd to Route 56 West towards Johnstown, to Route 271 (Maple Avenue) to access the northern end of Truman Blvd. This detour is 10.5 miles and has a time limit of no longer than 11 days.

Overall work on this project includes mill and overlay of 3.7 miles of Route 3029 (Fulmer Road/Truman Boulevard/Bridge Street).

Roadway, replacement of two pipes, slide repair, and signal, signage and guiderail upgrades will also take place. The project limits are from Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) to PA 271 in Richland and Conemaugh townships and Franklin Borough, Cambria County.

Work on this portion of the $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by November of 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional

Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101