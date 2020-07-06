Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kannabis Kings Apparel, LLC and The Marijuana Policy Project Launch Fundraising Campaign

JOIN THE MOVEMENT!

We are privileged to have the opportunity to partner with MPP and to raise significant money to aid in legalization and decriminalization efforts nationwide.”
— Jim Turner, Managing Director, Kannabis Kings Apparel LLC

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kannabis Kings Apparel,LLC the branding company for Kannabis Kings Experts,LLC and The Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) have launched a fundraising campaign to commemorate MPP’s 25th anniversary.

Kannabis Kings is a team of premium, craft cannabis growers currently wholesaling to a variety of dispensaries in California and lifestyle brand managers based on the East Coast. The Marijuana Policy Project is the nation’s largest and most effective organization fighting to end the prohibition of cannabis. From spearheading ballot initiative campaigns to direct lobbying on Capitol Hill and in state legislatures across the country, MPP has been an indispensable leader in the growing movement to legalize cannabis for medical and adult use.

Kannabis Kings and The Marijuana Policy Project have jointly designed a T-shirt commemorating MPP’s 25th anniversary. The shirts evoke the promise of a new dawn for sensible and humane cannabis policies in the United States, and represent the brighter future that is possible when we come together to call for an end to prohibition.

The MPP 25th Anniversary T-shirts come in both short sleeve and long sleeve styles and are priced from $25 to $30 with the profits going directly to The Marijuana Policy Project. The campaign will last through December 31st, 2020. Purchase your shirts at www.kannabiskingsapparel.com.

For more information regarding Kannabis Kings Apparel, LLC and the Marijuana Policy Project please visit:
http://www.kannabiskingsapparel.com
http://www.mpp.org

Joel VIttori
Kannabis Kings Apparel. LLC
+1 650-353-7131
email us here
