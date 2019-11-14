Kannabis Kings Experts, LLC acquires equity partnership for CA commercial cannabis license

SNM Global Holdings (OTCBB:SNMN)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kannabis Kings Experts, LLC is pleased to announce a partnership with 2SBK Inc to jointly hold and utilize existing CA commercial cannabis licenses. The current licenses allows for cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and non-retail delivery in the City of Commerce, CA. In exchange, 2SBK Inc. will receive an equity position in Kannabis Kings Experts, LLC and funding for the initial buildout of the facility.

2SBK Inc has executed the transfer of the current licenses to a new location in the City of Commerce where Kannabis Kings will begin the process of building out the fully licensed facility. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to enter into the commercial cannabis space in LA, and be fully operational and revenue producing in early 2020,” states Kannabis Kings Experts Managing Member Jim Turner. “In coordination with our financing partner, SNM Global Holdings (SNMN), this allows us to fast track our expansion plans outside of our CA operation ahead of schedule.”

For more information regarding Kannabis Kings Experts, LLC, please visit:

http://www.kannabiskings.net

https://www.facebook.com/KannabisKingsExperts/

https://twitter.com/kannabisbkings

https://www.instagram.com/kannabis_kings_experts



