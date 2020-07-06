Decherd Man Charged in Weekend Homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a homicide over the weekend has resulted in the arrest of a Decherd man.

On July 4th, at the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI Special Agents began investigating a fatal shooting in Decherd. Just before 6 p.m., officers with the Decherd Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on West Main Street. Gary Lamb (DOB 06/10/1960) had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Henry Green as the individual responsible for the homicide.

On July 5th, Henry Brown Green, Jr. (DOB 09/10/1952), was arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail and is currently being held without bond.