InSpire Transpiration Solutions Announces Free HVACD Webinar for Cannabis Cultivators
Leading HVAC solutions company continues webinar series with discussion on heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) equipment
A proven way to maximize the cardinal parameters of plant health and vitality while positively impacting revenue and profitability is to invest in the right HVACD system.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, an HVAC products and services provider focused on controlled environment horticulture to optimize product quality, is pleased to announce a third event in its free webinar series for cannabis cultivators. “Apples and Oranges: How to Compare Integrated HVACD With Conventional Non-Integrated HVAC” will take place on Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. PST.
— Adrian Giovenco, InSpire Transpiration Solutions
“A proven way to maximize the cardinal parameters of plant health and vitality while positively impacting revenue and profitability is to invest in the right HVACD system,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions and one of the hosts of the webinar. “Choosing systems tailored to your unique business needs, production goals and project budget will dramatically affect your overall profitability.”
In order to optimize environmental control and maximize plant vitality, it is important for cultivators to understand the impact of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) equipment. Webinar guests can expect to learn more about topics like: performance and cost differences between integrated and non-integrated systems; design and construction implications and the important key performance indicators; and financing and phasing considerations, including how to select a system and level bids.
“Apples and Oranges” will be hosted by Robbie Batts, InSpire’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Adrian Giovenco, InSpire’s co-founder and CEO. Batts and Giovenco have significant experience in cultivation science, technology, engineering and construction, and have spent much of the past decade learning everything about the intersection of cannabis facility design and HVACD. They look forward to providing cultivators with the tools and knowledge they need to produce their best product.
To learn more about this webinar or to register, visit: https://webinar.ringcentral.com/webinar/register/WN_gY4sLzy7Tx2SScIA9iXqSg.
###
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor and greenhouse horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control throughout the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial controlled environment grow room construction, from HVAC system design and build to constant commissioning and optimized SOPs required for cannabis facility maintenance. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting
+1 802-373-4686
email us here