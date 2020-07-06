MaiaLearning 4 College & Career Readiness Platform Arrives
MaiaLearning 4 is now ready to help counselors everywhere guide students’ university and career planning
Users around the world helped us design MaiaLearning 4. No other tool does as much for students and counselors.”CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaiaLearning’s cloud-based planning platform for grades 6 – 12 has been completely updated with a modern look, faster navigation, and more information to help counselors focus on students and guide them effectively.
— Satish Mirle, MaiaLearning CEO
The new platform offers several advances. More efficient layout lets users navigate with fewer clicks and better focus on the task at hand. Table-driven architecture allows translation of menus and messages, with Spanish language coming this fall and other languages to follow. New design makes pages easier to read for the visually impaired. New dashboards for students and counselors put the most important information front and center, easy to act upon. Finally, pop-up windows guide first time users through each page, helping them become productive quickly.
The updated platform rolls existing accounts over so information is preserved as schools switch to the new design. Pages work similarly to those on the current software so counselors and students need little or no retraining. Integrations with partners such as Common App work seamlessly.
MaiaLearning CEO and co-founder Satish Mirle says, “Users around the world helped us design MaiaLearning 4. No other tool does as much for students and counselors.”
MaiaLearning 4 is available now, and current users will switch to it over the summer break. Next fall, they and their students will use the new software in over 60 countries.
Educators can visit www.maialearning.com to explore the platform or request a demonstration.
About MaiaLearning, Inc.
MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an all-inclusive guide for their college and career paths, and enables educators to guide and track their progress. The cloud-based MaiaLearning software helps create interactive learning communities among more than a million students, counselors, and teachers in 60 countries. It also powers the State of California’s college and career planning portal.
For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.
Philip Roybal
MaiaLearning, Inc.
+14087824244
email us here