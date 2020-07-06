Work To Begin on T-457 (Tannery Road) Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Wen-Brooke Contracting, of Three Springs, PA, will begin work on the T-457 (Tannery Road) replacement project in Dublin Township, Fulton County, today, Monday, July 6.

Starting today, the bridge will be closed and replacement work will start. Minor roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades will also be completed.

A five-mile detour will be placed that will utilize Route 522, T-306 (Mills Hill Road), T-304 (Tannery Road) and Route 457 (Tannery Road). This will be in effect for approximately 15 weeks.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101