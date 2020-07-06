Bridge Rehabilitation Begins on Route 1005 in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the bridge over Plunketts Creek on Route 1005 (Proctor Road) will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 7. The bridge is located between Route 87 and Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road). The closure is for a Bridge rehabilitation and preservation project in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, July 7, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will begin the project on a bridge that spans Plunketts Creek in Barbours, Lycoming County. A detour will be in place for all non-emergency traffic.

Detour information: Route 87 north to Proctor Road • Route 87 north to Hillsgrove, Sullivan County • Route 4010 (Hoppestown Road) Sullivan County / Route 1005 (Hoppestown Road) Lycoming County • Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road)

Route 1006 (Wallis Run Road) / Proctor Road to Route 87 • Route 1005 (Hoppestown Road) Lycoming County / Route 4010 (Hoppestown Road) Sullivan County to Hillsgrove, Sullivan County • Route 87 south

Work is expected to be completed in mid-August 2020, weather permitting.

This is part of a $1 million project which includes preservation to multiple bridge in the county.

Motorists should expect travel delays. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

