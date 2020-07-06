Paving Project on Route 770 to Result in Daylight Closures

Bradford, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a paving project on Route 770 in McKean County is set to begin Friday, July 10. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately seven miles of roadway in Bradford and Lafayette townships.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Friday, July 10, Route 770 will be closed between the intersections of Route 59 and Route 219 Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Local traffic and emergency service vehicles will be granted access, but all other traffic will follow a detour using Route 59 and Route 219 while crews are working. The closure and detour will be lifted at the end of each work day.

All work is being performed by PennDOT McKean County Maintenance. PennDOT anticipates completing this project in late July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

