Precautions in place as courts resume jury trials

A number of changes are being implemented as courthouses in the South Central District eye a July 14 resumption of jury trials, and all are being done with the safety of the public and potential jurors in mind.

The precautions include some physical changes that will be noticeable, such as the installation of Plexiglas barriers in areas where social distancing is difficult. Other changes will be more about scheduling and managing traffic, a task not easily accomplished in a building with space limitations.

“No courthouse is built to keep people 6 feet apart,” said Judge Bruce Romanick, presiding judge of the district.

