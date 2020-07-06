2nd Saudi International Airshow to welcome International Space Pavilion and Conference Program in February 2021
Saudi International Airshow, is going to receive international Space Agencies on a dedicated area and specific conference program on February 2021 in Riyadh.RIYADH, UAE, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second edition of Saudi International Airshow, under the Patronage of HRH Prince Sultan Bin Salman Al Saud, Chairman of Saudi Space Commission, and first Arab Astronaut in space in 1985, is going to receive international Space Agencies on a dedicated area and specific conference program during the event from 16th to 18th February 2021 in Riyadh.
This event is a unique opportunity to present and listen to the most recent trends in Space and Satellite related applications.
The International Space Pavilion at the Saudi Airshow 2021 will have a dedicated area to focus on the space sector with an exhibition, conference and panel discussions which will focus on :
• Satellites, Systems and Related Services
• Space Operations & Launch Services
• International Space Cooperation in the new decade
• Satellite in-flight Connectivity Services
• Small Satellite Opportunities
Today, the space sector has become crucial to compete for its beneficial opportunities and capacities that can assist humanity in all aspects.
The Saudi’s vision is to position the space sector as a key contributor to Saudi Arabia's growth and prosperity and as an enabler of future generations, to benefit humankind.
Saudi International Airshow is one of the largest and most significant Aviation & Aerospace Events in the Middle East with more than 500 international exhibitors.
Saudi International Airshow is an excellent opportunity to meet the leaders in the aerospace community.
More info: www.saudiairshow.aero
Didier MARY
4M EVENTS
+971 55 969 5924
email us here