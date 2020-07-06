Red Piranha unveils new feature-packed desktop devices
Red Piranha's new desktop units feature more storage, sleek design & faster hardware platform, setting a new benchmark in next-generation firewall performance.AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, developer of Australia’s leading cybersecurity products has unveiled their latest update in the form of an impressive range of Crystal Eye desktop devices.
Featuring Intel Generation 10 technology, the new units feature more storage, sleek design and a faster hardware platform, setting a new benchmark in next-generation firewall performance.
Crystal Eye 10, 20 and 25 boast the same power as the company’s larger rack systems, ensuring there’s no compromise on functionality due to price point.
For decades, small to mid-sized companies were overlooked when it came to affordable cybersecurity solutions.
Australian based Red Piranha’s range of products and services solves this problem with Crystal Eye developed from the ground up by security professionals to these solve real-world challenges faced by SME’s when it came to securing and managing their networks.
The company engineers and manufactures advanced security products for Managed Service Providers (MSP) and enterprises, giving them the advantage in fighting off cyber-crime, intrusion attempts and securing supply chains.
Crystal Eye, a Unified Threat Management (UTM) platform, multi-layered security next-generation firewall, offers an easy to deploy, automated security solution, securing organisations data to meet modern compliance requirements.
Since its launch in 2015, Red Piranha has continually raised the bar, putting Australian cybersecurity in the map, and now seen as a game-changer when compared to other products in the marketplace.
2020 has been a stellar year for Red Piranha, launching their new client dashboard as well as achieving ISO27001:2013 accreditation. One of the few cybersecurity organisations in Australia to have achieved certification, demonstrating their commitment to delivering fully-compliant technology, services and security solutions to the highest international standards.
Their new dashboard, used to oversee Crystal Eye, allows users to manage critical compliance reporting, streamline threat and vulnerability management, and automate response processes.
