Valeo Pharma Inc. knocks Q2 financial results out of the park, on track for EBITDA profitability in 2020

A near-term $2/share price target for shares of C.VPH is warranted based on a discounted forward projected earnings basis, on its way much higher thereafter.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing prescription drugs for the Canadian market. This July 2, 2020 Valeo reported its financial results for the second quarter (ended April 30, 2020). In short, the Company experienced significant increases in revenues, gross margin, continued decrease of its net loss and EBITDA loss. The expansion of the Valeo’s commercial portfolio has positively impacted its results and with the expected launch of AmetopTM (Q3-2020 launch) and Yondelis® (Q4-2020 launch), as well as FDA approval of Ethacrynate Sodium (Q4-2020 launch), the depth and diversity of its product portfolio continues to grow.

The July 2, 2020 release regarding financial results may be viewed at https://www.valeopharma.com/cms_files/phpnu0qpb.pdf online.

Valeo Pharma is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin which may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-valeo-pharma-july-3-2020.htm online.

A noteworthy driver of revenues stating in 2021 is expected to be Redesca®(Q1-2021 launch), a low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) biosimilar used to prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Redesca® is scheduled for approval in Canada in Fall 2020, with marketing beginning in early 2021. Valeo's Redesca® will be the fourth player in the low molecular weight heparin market in Canada. As a biosimilar, Redesca® will be offered at a lower price than the competition offers currently, and Valeo is projected to capture a respectable share of the market. Additionally noteworthy is that LMWH is increasingly used to help prevent complications when novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is suspected.

Market Equities Research Group commentary regarding the recent earnings release: Valeo Pharma Inc. was essentially rebooted as a new entity in 2015 after its original portfolio was sold to Valeant for C$26 million, representing a 350% return to shareholders. On July 2, 2020 Valeo announced its latest second quarter results, reporting highly favorable numbers, and affirming the projected trend of increasing revenues. The new Valeo 2.0 now has a strong product portfolio and a robust product pipeline set to come to market that should dramatically drive revenue growth and lead to the dwarfing of the return to shareholders experienced in Valeo 1.0. The Company is projected to achieve EBITDA profitability in 2020, and grow in profitability significantly thereafter. Revenues are projected to go from ~$10M in 2020 to near $90M within a couple years -- a near-term $2/share price target for shares of C.VPH is warranted based on a discounted forward projected earnings basis, on its way much higher thereafter.

