RE: Road Closure
VT Route 112 Halifax is now open
Vt Route 112 in Halifax is closed between the cross streets of Stowe Mountain Rd and Pennel Hill Rd due to a motor vehicle accident and a pole blocking the entire roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.