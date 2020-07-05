RE: Road Closure

VT Route 112 Halifax is now open

Stacia Anderson Vermont State Police Troop B East 1330 Westminster Hghts Rd Westminster, VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-fax

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 112 in Halifax is closed between the cross streets of Stowe Mountain Rd and Pennel Hill Rd due to a motor vehicle accident and a pole blocking the entire roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.