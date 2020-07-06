Heat Level Of Romance Has Reached Kindle Temperature With New Author. Read reviews On Amazon
Nestled in a tiny town in the beautiful Smoky Mountains, the author (Sporty Man) awoke from sleep one morning to find that his mind was filled with the names, localities and intriguing plot lines that are the subject of this amazing romance novel. He immediately sat down at his desk and began writing. He felt transfixed as though he were a transcriber and a transportation vessel rather than an author. “Bird With Expanded Wings” has been released and can be ordered on Amazon.com., or at your favorite bookstore.
The depth of intrigue in Connie’s impoverished life commences when a man enters her womens consignment shop and hands her a certified check. He is asking for redemption. Despite his explanation, she suspects the money is gang derived and sourced by her son. With the cooperation of her best friend, they develop a plan to determine the authenticity of the stranger and his story. When her best friend, who is a self-confessed nymphomaniac, becomes romantically involved, Connie feels emotional conflict which threatens the friendship. The intrigue heightens when the friendship between her son and the stranger is revealed. Five distinctly different love connections evolve with sexual intimacy while Connie finds renewed enthusiasm for love and life.
Sporty Man is a University of Pittsburgh graduate with majors in chemistry and psychology. He is available for media interviews and book signings. He is a retired corporate vice-president and a Marine Corps veteran. He has observed human interactions from boardrooms to group homes for at-risk youth and has volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem. Mentoring youth has been the most satisfying experience of his life. In addition to his current life as an author, he is involved in the lives of his two adult children and three grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys playing softball, tennis, golf and bridge. A sequel is in progress.
