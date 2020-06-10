Just Released, This Romance Novel Is A Perfect Escape From The Anxiety Created By The Corona Pandemic and Civil Unrest
Just Released, This Romance Novel Provides A Perfect Escape From The Anxiety Created By The Double Barrel Of The Corona Pandemic and Civil Unrest. It Is A Story About Five Interwoven Love Affairs, Each Filled With Steamy Passion, Mystery And Intriguing Plot Twists. Female Readers Should Expect To Be Glued To Book From Start To Finish.
FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA, June 2020 – Nestled in a tiny town in the beautiful Smoky Mountains, the author (Sporty Man) awoke from sleep one morning to find that his mind was filled with the names, localities and intriguing plot lines that are the subject of this amazing romance novel. He immediately sat down at his desk and began writing. He felt transfixed as though he were a transcriber and a transportation vessel rather than an author. “Bird With Expanded Wings” has been released and can be ordered in Kindle or paperback version on Amazon.com., or at your favorite bookstore.
The depth of intrigue in Connie’s impoverished life commences when a man enters her women’s’ consignment shop and hands her a certified check. He is asking for redemption. Despite his explanation, she suspects the money is gang derived and sourced by her son. With the cooperation of her best friend, they develop a plan to determine the authenticity of the stranger and his story. When her best friend, who is a self-confessed nymphomaniac, becomes romantically involved, Connie feels emotional conflict which threatens the friendship. The intrigue heightens when the friendship between her son and the stranger is revealed. Five distinctly different love connections evolve with sexual intimacy while Connie finds renewed enthusiasm for love and life.
Sporty Man is a University of Pittsburgh graduate with majors in chemistry and psychology. He is a retired corporate vice-president and a Marine Corps veteran. He has observed human interactions from boardrooms to group homes for at-risk youth and has volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem. Mentoring youth has been the most satisfying experience of his life. In addition to his current life as an author, he is involved in the lives of his two adult children and three grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys playing softball, tennis, golf and bridge. He is available for media interviews or book signings. Contact: tygmktg@aol.com
A sequel is in progress.
