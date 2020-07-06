Nutrigenomix supports Bootcamps For Change to help homeless youth find employment
Nutrigenomix becomes a corporate partner for the #SweatierForTheBetter Campaign to help facilitate educational workshops for youth experiencing homelessnessTORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, is pleased to announce its support for the Toronto-based Bootcamps For Change organization with a mission to remove barriers for youth experiencing homelessness to reach their full potential through physical activity and industry employment.
“We are proud to sponsor Bootcamps For Change and support their growing community across Canada. We know that exercise and social interaction play a big role in reducing stress and improving mental and physical health. We are committed to supporting the Bootcamps For Change initiatives that will give our future generations the confidence and opportunity for employment.” – said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, Founder of Nutrigenomix.
Nutrigenomix is also participating in the #SweatierForTheBetter social media crowdsourcing campaign that is taking place between June 15 and July 15 through its Sport & Performance Genetic Test. This non-invasive test analyzes the DNA from a saliva sample and provides a customized report on 70 genetic markers with actionable, evidence-based dietary recommendations. This personalized report will help individuals achieve or maintain a healthy body weight, while gaining a better understanding of their personal nutrient requirements and potential food intolerances, as well as optimizing metabolism and heart health. In addition, the test provides information on genes that influence how you respond to exercise and what you can do if you have a higher risk of bone or tendon injuries. The test includes a 30-minute consultation with a registered dietitian to start individuals on the path of reaching their genetic potential.
“At Bootcamps For Change we believe fitness can break the cycle of poverty leading us to the creation of the #SweatierForTheBetter program. We are excited to partner with Nutrigenomix and be able to expand our reach for this program.” said Jolene Kohne, Director of Marketing at Bootcamps For Change. “This is a scholarship to certify homeless youth as personal trainers and group fitness instructors, creating a way for our participants to not only pay the gift of movement forward, but to find employment within the fitness community.”
Mental health issues strongly relate to broader issues regarding homelessness, as these problems may undermine one’s ability to obtain and/or maintain housing, income and other necessary supports. Youth experiencing poverty or homelessness are more likely to experience mental health challenges including anxiety and depression. When experiencing these hardships, it is not only difficult to explain gaps in employment, but also a struggle to improve one’s financial situation. Exercise has been shown to enhance one’s mental health and confidence significantly.
“It’s important to give back to our community, especially our disadvantaged youth so they can have an opportunity to become independent and successful and, in turn, share what they have learned and inspire their peers along the way.” – said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy.
Youth experiencing poverty are also more likely to be physically ill due to little physical exercise opportunities in shelters, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. This can then become time away from work due to poor physical or mental health, thus continuing the cycle of poverty. By implementing the fitness programs, Bootcamps For Change are one step closer to assisting in breaking that cycle. Through cross-sector collaboration, each at-risk youth will thrive through better health and a foundation for sustainable livelihood. By dismantling stereotypes and improving the physical and mental health of homeless youth, Bootcamps For Change will help alleviate the burden on Canada’s healthcare and social welfare systems. Organizing accessible physical activity for at-risk youth on a consistent basis is essential for overall strength, mental well-being and health.
ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIX
Nutrigenomix Inc. was founded in 2011 as a University of Toronto start-up biotechnology company that is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition recommendations. The company now has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney and São Paulo with a network of over 8,000 healthcare practitioners in 35 countries plus exclusive distributors in 10 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 70-gene test panel is available Health & Wellness, Sport & Performance, Fertility and Plant-based diets for vegans and vegetarians. For more information visit www.Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.
