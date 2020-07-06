Dominant Witness Theory Is A Key Factor In Why Suspects Are Wrongfully Identified Says Expert Brian Leslie
Suppression Hearing
How police conduct witness interviews can be a significant factor in why police identify wrong suspects
How Did The Police Present A Photo Line Up To The Witness To Establish A Suspect”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie, a forensic expert( www.coerciveinterrogationexpert.com ) in coercive interrogation and interview methods, says "how police approach, question, and vet witnesses can be a critical factor in targeting a specific suspect." Leslie continues by saying that passive witnesses will generally have some doubt of what they observed during a traumatic event and can easily be convinced that what they thought they perceived was actually something else. When the police arrive at a crime scene, Leslie says that the first question to a witness should not be "what did you see?" but "who did you speak to before my arrival?"
— Brian Leslie
Leslie says, "what is critical during an initial interview with a witness is not what questions are asked by the officer, but how the questions are structured." Leslie continues by saying that an example of this would be the officer using suggestive language to steer a witness in a specific direction or providing particular facts of a crime or description of a suspect to a witness that he or she may not have volunteered.
How police conduct witness interviews can be a significant factor in whether inaccurate or biased information is provided. An example of this would be the officer using suggestive language to steer a witness in a specific direction or providing particular facts of a crime to a witness that he or she may not have volunteered.
"The non-vetting of witnesses, coercive questioning, and misidentification can ultimately be responsible for wrongful convictions," says Leslie. For more information please read the complete article at; www.dominantwitnesstheory.com
About Brian Leslie And Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Brian Leslie is a nationally recognized coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience. This includes major case investigation expertise and a term serving as Chief of Police. Throughout Mr. Leslie’s law enforcement career, he has conducted over 2000 interviews with witnesses/victims, including interrogations. He is regularly retained to examine the investigative methods used by law enforcement as well as examine the contents of written, video and audio witness/victim interviews, suspect interviews and interrogations (audio, video and written transcripts) that were conducted by law enforcement and forensic interviews conducted by child protection service agencies in both the United States and Canada. Mr. Leslie has testified and is qualified as an expert in Federal, State, and Military Courts throughout the United States. He is the owner of Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Brian Leslie
Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
+1 888-400-1309
email us here