Broadway Stars, Led by Former “Hamilton” Actor Abby Jaros, Rally to Support Ukulele Kids Club With New Initiative

Abby Jaros, Broadway performer and UKC Ambassador Video still of Abby Jaros and UKC kid Da'Niya choreographing dance moves

Performers Offer Talents to Support Hospitalized Children

I was thrilled to see that my fellow Broadway performers were eager to join in and share their talents with hospitalized kids in need. This is how the idea of #UKCBroadway was born.” — Abby Jaros, Broadway performer

LAKELAND , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage and screen performers are joining together to dedicate their time and talents for the benefit of hospitalized children and the nonprofit Ukulele Kids Club, in an all-new initiative launched today. Piloted by UKC Ambassador and Broadway performer Abby Jaros, the new program, called UKC Broadway, includes actors, singers, and performers who share songs, dancing, and more in support of the UKC mission. The initiative, using the hashtag #UKCBroadway, adds a new dimension to the charitable work of the UKC, which since 2014 has supported the healthcare of nearly 10,000 children globally through music therapy and donations of ukuleles.

“Professional performers understand how transformative music can be, and almost no one needs a transformative experience more than a hospitalized child,” said UKC President Stephanie Epstein, MM, MT-BC. “We are so grateful to the Broadway community, led by Abby Jaros, for joining with us to help these children - and their families - cope with the fear, anxiety, and discomfort that can occur with short-term or long-term hospital stays.”

UKC Broadway will debut with a video capture of Ms. Jaros rehearsing a dance routine with Da’Niya, a teenager who has been in and out of the hospital for much of her life. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/yGZFgaQNZYk

“I had always wanted to find the right way for Broadway to give back to our communities,” said Ms. Jaros, veteran of “Hamilton” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” among many other performances. “Through family connections, I knew about the UKC, developed a passion for their mission, and started brainstorming about how we could work together. So many artists play ukulele for gigs or for fun, and I was thrilled to see that my fellow performers were eager to join in and share their talents with hospitalized kids in need. This is how the idea of #UKCBroadway was born.”

UKC Broadway includes live performances given virtually by Broadway stars on UKC social channels, and will also directly connect select Broadway performers with hospitalized children. Earlier UKC Broadway virtual performances include Danny Quadrino, Broadway veteran of “Newsies,” “Bye, Bye Birdie,” and “Wicked”. The next scheduled performance will be by Joshua Turchin from Broadway’s “The Early Night Show," on July 11. Mr. Turchin is also a UKC Kid Ambassador and will share his performance skills while rallying Broadway’s kid and teen talent.

Mr. Turchin’s performance can be found on the UKC Facebook Live on July 11, 2020 at 7:30pm EDT. All UKC live performances, including UKC Broadway, and past performances are archived on the UKC Facebook Live page at https://www.facebook.com/UkuleleKidsClubInc/live_videos/

About Ukulele Kids Club, Inc.

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is an international, nonprofit organization based in Plantation, Florida. The UKC was founded in 2013 by Corey and Edda Bergman as a tribute to Corey’s son Jared Bergman. Since its founding, the UKC has directly supported the health care of nearly 10,000 children through music, music therapy and donations of its signature instrument. The UKC works with more than 200 hospital-based music therapy programs in the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom.The UKC is a platinum-level GuideStar participant; learn more at www.theukc.org.

Broadway star Abby Jaros leads Di'Naya in dance moves