Shaftsbury Barracks/Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302184

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Carmen Valente

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle observed passing cars at a high rate of speed on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. The vehicle was recorded travelling 89 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Carmen Valente (48) of Troy, NY. Valente was subsequently released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer to the charge of excessive speed. Valente was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $516 and two points.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/20 at 0815

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.