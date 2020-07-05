Shaftsbury Barracks/Excessive Speed
CASE#: 20B302184
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Carmen Valente
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle observed passing cars at a high rate of speed on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. The vehicle was recorded travelling 89 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Carmen Valente (48) of Troy, NY. Valente was subsequently released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer to the charge of excessive speed. Valente was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $516 and two points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/20 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
