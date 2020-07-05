WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102834
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 12:16 am
LOCATION: Town of Underhill
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ricky Chobot
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 4, 2020 at approximately 12:16 am, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Underhill. Investigation revealed Ricky Chobot had assaulted and caused physical pain to a household family member. Chobot had left the scene prior to State Police arrival but was located and taken into custody without incident. Chobot was issued a citation for the above criminal violation and released on conditions of release per the Court. Chobot was ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on July 6, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/06/2020
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.