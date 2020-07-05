Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102834

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 12:16 am

LOCATION: Town of Underhill

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ricky Chobot                                                 

AGE: 31 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 4, 2020 at approximately 12:16 am, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Underhill. Investigation revealed Ricky Chobot had assaulted and caused physical pain to a household family member. Chobot had left the scene prior to State Police arrival but was located and taken into custody without incident. Chobot was issued a citation for the above criminal violation and released on conditions of release per the Court. Chobot was ordered to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on July 6, 2020. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/06/2020           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

