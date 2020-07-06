CBD and the Immune System by: CEO of Phoenix Life Sciences International, Willis Victory

Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., a Global Leader in Medical Marijuana and Cannabis Research Willis Victory, Business Leader, Author and CEO of Phoenix Life Sciences International. Ltd. Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., a Global Leader in Medical Marijuana and Cannabis Research

Willis Victory, CEO of Phoenix Life Sciences, dives in on research and information as it pertains to CBD and its ability to boost the human immune system

Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSI)

CBD will change the way we treat terminal illnesses, inflammation, support the immune system and treat sport injuries such as, CTE and other brain related injuries.” — Willis Victory

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can CBD Help Your Immune System?CBD can dampen down or stimulate the immune system to provide optimal immune function depending on your inflammatory state.CBD-Immune-SystemIf you have a compromised immune system, or you simply need a boost or immunity reduction, there is evidence to suggest that CBD is a promising option for optimal immune function.Cannabidiol, or CBD, has been shown to both stimulate and dampen down the immune system. CBD acts on CB1 and CB2 receptors in the endo cannabinoid system in order to either promote or decrease immune function.How Does CBD Affect the Immune System?Anti-InflammatoryCBD has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects on the immune system, meaning it dampens down the immune response (1). The immune system is responsible for keeping us healthy and fighting off invading pathogens. Inflammation is normal and highly functioning in the body in response to threats (2).This helps to block invading pathogens and fight potential illnesses, keeping us healthy. In some cases, though, we need to reduce immune function, particularly in people who live with chronic immune conditions that cause their immune system to be overactive, damaging their body. This includes diabetes, arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease, among others. As such, it is also important to have substances that can produce anti-inflammatory responses.CBD acts on two different cannabinoid receptors in the body, CB1 and CB2. CB2 is known to directly impact the immune response by regulating proliferation, development and migration of a wide range of cells, modulating the function of immune cells (3). These receptors can be activated by naturally occurring cannabinoids in the body. When CBD enters the body, it can bind to CB2 receptors and block them, blocking these pathways, leading to a decrease in overall immune function.As well as blocking the CB2 receptors, the presence of CBD in the body also impacts the levels of cytokines. Cytokines are small molecules released by immune cells that help to activate and deactivate the immune system. Some evidence has shown that CBD interferes with the release of cytokines, indicating they could disrupt the initiation of the immune system before it even gets started (4).Evidence shows CBD affects the immune system in a variety of ways, all of which appear to lead to the dampening down of the immune response. This is especially beneficial in autoimmune diseases, where the immune system is over regulated leading to pain, stiffness, and damage to multiple internal organs.Pro-InflammatoryInterestingly, CBD has also been shown to stimulate the immune system. As mentioned, CBD can act on two cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2. It is currently thought that activation of CB1 receptors can lead to the up regulation of the immune system. This is important for people with a weak immune system (5). Individuals with inadequate immune systems are prone to infection due to the body being unable to fight off pathogens. A high functioning immune system is also important in people with conditions such as cancer, where the immune system is not strong enough to prevent tumor growth and spread. CBD has therefore proven to be beneficial in boosting the immune system as well as dampening it down.Anti-InflammatoryCBD has been shown to aid in a number of health conditions, particularly autoimmune conditions. Autoimmune diseases are characterized by over activation of the immune system, leading to the body attacking its own healthy cells. This long-term stimulation of the immune system can lead to damage of healthy cells and even internal organs. There are a wide range of autoimmune conditions that have been shown to benefit from the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD.ArthritisOne of the most common autoimmune diseases is rheumatoid arthritis. This is characterized by joint pain and decreased motility to the immune system attacking the cells in the joints. Recent studies have indicated that CBD products can improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. CBD has demonstrated the potential to provide anti arthritic properties (6).Multiple SclerosisMultiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune condition where the body starts to attack the neurons in the central nervous system. A study looking at 137 people with multiple sclerosis found that CBD reduced multiple sclerosis symptoms (7). This is thought to be attributed to the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD, reducing the impact of the overstimulated immune system.Pro-InflammatoryCBD has also proven to be beneficial in a wide range of conditions as a pro-inflammatory supplement. Diseases that are characterized by an under functioning immune system have been shown to benefit from CBD. One particular example of this is in patients with cancer.CancerCancer is characterized by a weakened overall immune response, particularly if patients have also undergone chemotherapy. One of the problems with cancer development is that the body does not attack and kill cancer cells, leading to the development of tumors that can spread throughout the body.Studies have shown high-dose CBD can induce death and decrease proliferation of cancer cells (8). This indicates CBD could help to boost the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Another study also found that CBD reduced tumor growth in patients with cancer (9). The pro inflammatory properties of CBD therefore have the potential to help in cancer treatment and management in the future.

Article Written by: Willis Victory
Chief Executive Officer for Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.
July 6th, 2020

