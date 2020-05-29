Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., Announces Celebrity Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Roni as Chief Medical Officer

Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited (Global Cannabis & CBD) Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited (Global Cannabis & CBD) Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited (Global Cannabis & CBD Products)

Dr. Roni is a Naturopathic Doctor, has a PhD in Natural Health, Registered Nurse, Certified Colon Therapist and certified Hypnotherapist for over 25 years.

Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSI)

Dr. Roni brings the spirit of expertise, enthusiasm, passion and attention to detail, which has proven to have an impact on so many lives and will play a major role in global health innovation” — Willis Victory (CEO, Phoenix Life Sciences)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.,” a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that Dr. Roni Deluz, PhD, has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research, Education & Awareness.“We are very pleased and excited to welcome Dr. Roni to the Phoenix Life Sciences International team,” said Willis Victory, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Life Sciences International. “Dr. Roni brings a wealth of experience in leading health product development and commercialization, as well as participating in operational roles in hemp & cannabis, food ingredients, health awareness, agricultural processing & industrial biotechnology. She will also play an integral role in enhancing and driving our operations to advance product innovation and commercialization. Dr. Roni’s expertise across multiple key functional areas and industries will further accelerate our innovation pipeline and growth.”“Phoenix Life Sciences International is a hemp CBD pioneer, leading the research market in hemp CBD products and is a proven leader in science, regulatory and compliance,” said Dr. Roni. “I am excited to join the Phoenix Life Sciences International team and leverage my experience to help the Company capitalize on the long-term opportunity in the growing hemp CBD industry, through continued product innovation and differentiation based on the scientific rigor Phoenix Life Sciences International has long deployed.”Dr. Roni is a Celebrity Naturopathic Doctor, she holds a PhD in Natural Health, is a Certified Colon Therapist, a Certified Hypnotherapist and has been a Registered Nurse for over 25 years. She is the founder of The Martha's Vineyard Holistic Retreat. She will be our Chief Medical Officer, who will head research, education & awareness. Dr. Roni is also a Keynote speaker, a New York Times Best Selling Author, Private Concierge Doctor to many celebrities and politicians such as, Steve Harvey, Mariah Carey, Wendy Williams and Ben Vereen, to name a few. She works with prominent renowned doctors around the world to complete innovative protocols such as Stem Cell, Oxygen Therapies and Gene Therapy. Dr. Roni lectures all over the nation focusing on cutting-edge healing modalities that result in effective restoration and integration in healing the mind, body and spirit. She has been on national TV and radio shows such as, Larry King Live, The View with Barbara Walters, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Woman's World, First for Women, Howard Stern, Extra TV, Fox and Friends, New York Post, Page Six, New York Daily News, Steve Harvey Morning Show, Wendy Williams Radio Show, HBO--Inside the NFL, Bravo, The Real Housewife’s of New York, E! Channel, Fox News Detroit, Fox Boston News and more.Dr Roni understands the need for a more effective way of treating ailments and the need for global healthcare reformation. "I am looking forward to working along side Dr. Roni on this global mission to serve humanity" said, Willis Victory, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Life Sciences.About Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd,. operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. Phoenix Life Sciences International’s state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, (PLSI) CBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on (Place study site). PLSI CBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. Phoenix Life Sciences, International has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Martha's Vineyard and Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from (List Source) or by visiting (Website for PLSI).FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSInformation contained in this press release regarding Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited and its subsidiaries, (the “Companies”) may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words “plan”, “forecast”, “anticipates”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Companies herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Companies disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSUREThese statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and therefore the products sold by Phoenix Life Sciences International are not available in the U.S.LEGAL DISCLOSUREPhoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., does not sell or distribute any products in the United States that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA). The Company does not grow, sell, or distribute cannabis-based products in the United States and is solely involved with the legal distribution of pharmaceutical products that contain active ingredients derived from the cannabis plant within international markets.Investor Contact:Phone: (702) 213 4882E-mail: investor.relations@phoenixlife.coMedia Contact:Kyle PorterCMW MediaKyle@cmwmedia.com602-402-5628Public RelationsJ Silas Green(702)-213 4882Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.+1 702-213-4882

Dr. Roni & 21 lbs in 21 days presents the TOP 21 Health Conditions and Natural remedies!