Auntie Helen’s Charity ribbon cutting on Services safe space and Online website Launch July 14th 2020

Acquisition of adjacent space allows for safe place for services, pantry and enlargement of adjoining thrift store.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auntie Helen’s Charity and thrift store is expanding into the store next door. They have signed paperwork to take over the 1100sf space to serve as Safe Space for clients and caseworkers.

This addition will serve our new post covid19 needs which include a dedicated space for a pantry for our ever growing food distribution, a safe space with a dedicated desk for client services and much needed space for the thrift store.

It is a doubling of space and overhead but during these uncertain times we need a dedicated safe space that we keep sanitized for the safety of our volunteers, employees, clients with underlying health concerns and the professionals that are here to assist.

The space will open officially the 3rd week of July and it will be a great addition to help us meet the future needs of our community.

Rod Legg
Auntie Helen’s Charity Thrift
+1 619-501-0209
email us here

