Auntie Helen's charity in San Diego steps up to help Frontline Medical workers and the "At Risk" Community!
The small charity with a big heart offers free laundry services to medical workers at hospitals and clinics and operates a food distribution feeding low income.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rod Legg, Executive Director of Auntie Helen's charity thrift was greeting Case Managers and packing food bags. He explained "they arrive to pick up groceries for the At risk clients and they deliver what we have had donated by local grocers.
Our mission has always included helping those in need with food. The weekly distribution helped between 15-25 since the beginning but post Covid19 need is over 300 a week.
Auntie Helen's saw the need to keep the clients with underlying health conditions and low income safe at home. We reached out to case managers around San Diego and with 8 agencies delivering we fed 331 families last week.
The charity was founded by Gary Cheetam in 1988 by helping the Hiv/AIDS community. Gary would do the laundry for the people with AIDS at a time when no one wanted to touch the patient much less the laundry.
Today we do the laundry for those who physically are unable and it's expanded to help our frontline Medical Workers in this Pandemic. We saw the need to give back to the healthcare community as a way to lighten the everyday stress.
We usually finance multiple programs through our thrift store but that has been closed for three month and yet our demand has never been greater.
We got creative with a silent bid auction window and it keeps our shoppers involved. The items in the window are clearly numbered and you simply email is a silent offer and the item number to AHstoremanager@gmail.com and we notify winners for curbside pick up. It has been so successful that it will continue for a long-time.
We are evolving to a online store and with the help of Rev365 we should have a new website to serve our customers at www.auntiehelens.org and that site should go live mid June 2020.
We stepped up in this Pandemic and we now except donations of gently used or new merchandise daily at our thrift store as well as canned goods for our ongoing food drive. We also except cash donations mailed to our charity at Auntie Helen's charity, 4127 30th street, San Diego, California 92104
We have also partnered with AAA auctions to handle our high end merchandise that we can't sell in our thrift.
We are reopening our store with a new open air sidewalk sale with all covid19 protocols in place. We will begin this process the first week of June.
We will get through this but not alone so please help us to help others.
This little charity has big heart as it changes to meet the new norms.
