Attorney General Yost's Statement on Fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia

(TOLEDO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia:
"Officer Dia lost his life doing what police do during every watch of their lives — trying to help someone. His memory will stand tall forever, a man who was fulfilling his duty in his final act. My heart breaks for the family he left behind."
MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417
–30–
