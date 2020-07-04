Attorney General Yost's Statement on Fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia

(TOLEDO) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia:

"Officer Dia lost his life doing what police do during every watch of their lives — trying to help someone. His memory will stand tall forever, a man who was fulfilling his duty in his final act. My heart breaks for the family he left behind."

