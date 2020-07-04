COVID-19 Daily Update 7-4-2020 - 10 AM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 4, 2020, there have been 181,324 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County. “On this Independence Day, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (452/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (144/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (22/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (234/5), Kanawha (326/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (64/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (46/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (194/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (29/1), Preston (69/16), Putnam (61/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (107/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Hancock County in this report.