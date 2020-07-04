New Haven Barracks / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020, 2335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 in the Town of New Haven
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Logan Sefcik
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/03/2020 at 2335 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of New Haven after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Logan Sefcik (25) of South Burlington, VT.
While speaking with Sefcik, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Sefcik was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.
Sefcik was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.