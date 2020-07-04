New Haven Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020, 2335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Logan Sefcik

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/03/2020 at 2335 hours, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of New Haven after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Logan Sefcik (25) of South Burlington, VT.

While speaking with Sefcik, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Sefcik was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.

Sefcik was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.