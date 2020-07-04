Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 OUTDOOR RESTAURANT ORDERED TO CLOSE ABRUPTLY IN MORGAN HILL BY ARMED OFFICERS

Ladera Grill in downtown Morgan Hill

Ladera Grill operated outdoor dining only

MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAKING NEWS PRESS CONFERENCE

WHAT:
Two armed officers from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), an agency of the State of California, abruptly entered Ladera Grill, a prominent Morgan Hill restaurant, on Friday at 8:20 pm, ordered them to close all operations, and threatened to cite owners, managers, and customers for dining outside. Other restaurants in downtown Morgan Hill and Gilroy were allegedly ordered to close by the ABC without prior notice.

WHEN:
Saturday, July 4, 2020

TIME:
10:00 am

WHERE:
Ladera Grill
17305 Monterey Rd.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037

WHO:
Rich Constantine, Mayor of Morgan Hill
Dan McCranie, Owner, Ladera Grill
Chris Provini, Manager, Ladera Grill

Contact:
Dan McCranie, Ladera Grill
(408) 930-2048 | https://www.laderagrill.com

Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com


About Ladera Grill and Dan McCranie:

Dan McCranie is an established member of Silicon Valley. He is currently an advisor to Renascia, an independent financial advisory firm focusing on the global technology industry. Dan has over 40 years of strategic semiconductor experience and a vast network of connections in the Bay Area.

Consistently considered one of the top restaurants in Silicon Valley, Ladera Grill strives to provide the best restaurant experience you have ever had. Ladera Grill resides in the historic Skeels Building on Monterey and Third Street in downtown Morgan Hill. The building was originally a residential hotel and restaurant operated by Harry and Cynthia Skeels from 1925 to 1948.

In 1926, the Skeels welcomed Swedish Crown Prince Gustav Adolph and his wife Crown Princess Louise, who were in town to dedicate the new 106-acre Sveadal resort in nearby Uvas Canyon. After a formal procession down Monterey Road, the royal couple checked in to the Skeels Hotel and warmly greeted the crowd of more than 500 local citizens from the balcony of their second-story room.

In 1992, the historic hotel was completely rebuilt as a mixed-use building with apartments upstairs and a modern commercial/restaurant space on the ground floor. The Morgan Hill Historical Society retained the building’s original flagpole, which has been reinstalled on the roof of the new building.

Teresa M Downing
PRxDigital Silicon Valley
+1 4088380962
email us here

