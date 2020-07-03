Nerdy Birdy Printz Introduces New Dancing Clown Collection

Brittany Kay of Nerdy Birdy Printz is releasing the brand new Dancing Clown collection. Each horrorific piece is designed or handmade by the artist herself.

CANFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New release of stickers and stainless steel tumblers is expected to generate buzz within the worldwide unconventional mom community.Brittany Kay of Nerdy Birdy Printz is releasing the brand new Dancing Clown collection. Each horrific piece is designed or handmade by the artist herself. The Dancing Clown collection is launching on July 4th, 2020.Nerdy Birdy Printz is known worldwide for providing creepy and cute drinkware to the alternative mom community, helping them reach their hydration goals and express themselves.The release of the Dancing Clown collection on July 4th will introduce a new line of “blood spatter” drinkware: stainless steel travel mugs and water bottles covered with high quality white glitter, embellished in splatter formation. Fresh designs will also be added to existing favorite categories, including new stickers and bundles gift sets with an evil clown theme.The collection will be available for purchase online at the Nerdy Birdy Printz shop - NerdyBirdyPrintz.com - where many of the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The gory and horrific-inspired drinkware and stickers are each individually designed by the artist with the mission of motivation to reach hydration goals and show off your alternative style.This collection includes statement pieces as well as minimalist designs for those wishing for an understated but still meaningful representation.The Dancing Clown collection consists of over a dozen new products, including:• Blood spatter 38 oz water bottle with a carrying loop lid.• Blood spatter phone grip to hold your favorite device in style and prevent it from dropping.• Losers Club waterproof vinyl sticker perfect for phone cases and even water bottles.• The Losers Club Sticker Pack various sizes of the stickers offered in the collection.The Magical Paws collection ranges in price from $3 to $36.Brittany is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product collection they’ve been requesting.Find the Dancing Clown collection on July 4th, 2020 at:NerdyBirdyPrintz.comFor more information about the Dancing Clown collection or for an interview with Brittany Kay, please write to brittany@nerdybirdyprintz.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Nerdy Birdy PrintzBrittany Kay started designing motivational water bottles after beginning her own healthy lifestyle journey. She was struggling with drinking enough water throughout the day, so decided to create a water bottle with hourly lines to keep her more accountable. Needless to say, it helped her reach her water intake goals, so in turn she strives to make creepy and cute inspired drinkware to help her community reach their own goals and express themselves daily.Brittany KayNerdy Birdy Printz