Nerdy Birdy Printz Introduces New Magical Paws Collection

The Magical Paws Collection Aguamenti Water Bottle with Time Tracker Dragon Water Bottle

New release of water bottles and stainless steel tumblers is expected to generate buzz within the worldwide nerdy fur mom community

CANFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brittany Kay of Nerdy Birdy Printz is releasing the brand new Magical Paws collection. Each magical piece is designed or handmade by the artist herself. The Magical Paws collection is launching on October 11, 2019.Nerdy Birdy Printz is known worldwide for providing cute and sassy drinkware to the nerdy pet mom community, helping them reach their hydration goals.The release of the Magical Paws collection on October 11 will introduce a new line of “Wizard House Colors” drinkware: stainless steel travel mugs in popular wizard house colors embellished with high quality glitter. Fresh designs will also be added to existing favorite categories, including new animal bottles and bundles gift sets with a magical theme.The collection will be available for purchase online at the Nerdy Birdy Printz Etsy shop - NerdyBirdyPrintz.etsy.com - where many of the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The magical and nerdy-inspired drinkware are each individually designed by the artist with the mission of motivation to reach hydration goals during a healthy lifestyle journey.Many designs are offered with customizable options, including font color choices, so each customer can craft their own motivational bottle.This collection includes statement pieces as well as minimalist designs for those wishing for an understated but still meaningful representation.The Magical Paws collection consists of over a dozen new products, including:• House of the Lion 38 oz water bottle with a time tracker timeline on the back of the bottle.• Owl Drink To That Water Bottle with a cute owl adorning glasses and a scarf in your choice of house colors.• House of the Intelligent and Clever Wine Tumbler in blue and brown to capture the colors of the eagle in the sky.• Magical Motivational Bottle Gift Box Set with your choice of limited edition water bottle design and other enchanting accessories and self-care gifts.The Magical Paws collection ranges in price from $24 to $60.Brittany is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product collection they’ve been requesting.Find the Magical collection on October 11, 2019 at:NerdyBirdyPrintz.etsy.comFor more information about the Magical Paws collection or for an interview with Brittany Kay, please write to brittany@nerdybirdyprintz.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Nerdy Birdy PrintzBrittany Kay started designing motivational water bottles after beginning her own healthy lifestyle journey. She was struggling with drinking enough water throughout the day, so decided to create a water bottle with hourly lines to keep her more accountable. Needless to say, it helped her reach her water intake goals, so in turn she strives to make nerdy inspired drinkware to help her community reach their healthy lifestyle goals.



