Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,432 in the last 365 days.

Quadrant2Design create Free Exhibition Planning Tool to help Small Businesses get back into Trade Show Marketing

Trade Show Planning Template

Visit www.quadrant2design.com to download your free exhibition planning template

Planning Exhibitions

We need to start planning now

Poole based Quadrant2Design release 'first of many' free resources to make trade shows more accessible to small businesses.

We have always believed businesses should be free to exhibit whenever and wherever they want”
— Alan Jenkins
POOLE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant2Design, an exhibition stand design, manufacture and build company based in Poole, has created a free resource to help small businesses with their exhibition planning. This planning tool has been developed by their dedicated project management team who have over twenty years of experience in the exhibition industry.

The free exhibition planning template maps out the four months leading up to a trade show. It guides you through the seven stages of trade show planning, including booking your show, organising your exhibition stand, event preparation, venue arrangements, accommodation and transport, pre-show marketing and last-minute checks.

The tool is available as a PDF or as an ExCel spreadsheet, allowing you to customise it to suit your business needs. It has been created with small business owners and marketing manager’s in mind, aiming to make exhibiting a more accessible platform to showcase your product.

Alan Jenkins, Managing Director, said “we have always believed businesses should be free to exhibit whenever and wherever they want. For years we have built our business based on this idea. We offer a free2hire plan that means our customers don’t have to pay to borrow our system. And now we’re hoping this planning tool will help with the organisational side of things”.

Businesses operating in the events industry have struggled during the lockdown. Many employees have lost their job as no events are taking place and there has been no restart date from the government. Quadrant2Design wanted to use this downtime to do something that their customers would find useful.

The free exhibition planning tool is the first in a series of resources created by Quadrant2Design. Jenkins was keen to “start with planning. That way people will remember that trade shows exist. What we’re thinking, what we’re worried about, is that [the] government will come out of nowhere and say ‘events can reopen in two weeks’ and we get an influx of queries with people desperate to get their trade show marketing back up and running. We’ve also got a budgeting and pre-show marketing tool but let’s see how this goes first’.

For more information or to download the free exhibition planning template, visit their website.

Natalka Antoniuk
Quadrant2Design
+44 1202 723500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Quadrant2Design create Free Exhibition Planning Tool to help Small Businesses get back into Trade Show Marketing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.