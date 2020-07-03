Quadrant2Design create Free Exhibition Planning Tool to help Small Businesses get back into Trade Show Marketing
Poole based Quadrant2Design release 'first of many' free resources to make trade shows more accessible to small businesses.
We have always believed businesses should be free to exhibit whenever and wherever they want”POOLE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant2Design, an exhibition stand design, manufacture and build company based in Poole, has created a free resource to help small businesses with their exhibition planning. This planning tool has been developed by their dedicated project management team who have over twenty years of experience in the exhibition industry.
The free exhibition planning template maps out the four months leading up to a trade show. It guides you through the seven stages of trade show planning, including booking your show, organising your exhibition stand, event preparation, venue arrangements, accommodation and transport, pre-show marketing and last-minute checks.
The tool is available as a PDF or as an ExCel spreadsheet, allowing you to customise it to suit your business needs. It has been created with small business owners and marketing manager’s in mind, aiming to make exhibiting a more accessible platform to showcase your product.
Alan Jenkins, Managing Director, said “we have always believed businesses should be free to exhibit whenever and wherever they want. For years we have built our business based on this idea. We offer a free2hire plan that means our customers don’t have to pay to borrow our system. And now we’re hoping this planning tool will help with the organisational side of things”.
Businesses operating in the events industry have struggled during the lockdown. Many employees have lost their job as no events are taking place and there has been no restart date from the government. Quadrant2Design wanted to use this downtime to do something that their customers would find useful.
The free exhibition planning tool is the first in a series of resources created by Quadrant2Design. Jenkins was keen to “start with planning. That way people will remember that trade shows exist. What we’re thinking, what we’re worried about, is that [the] government will come out of nowhere and say ‘events can reopen in two weeks’ and we get an influx of queries with people desperate to get their trade show marketing back up and running. We’ve also got a budgeting and pre-show marketing tool but let’s see how this goes first’.
