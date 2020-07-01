Why a One Way System at a Trade Show is good for business
Another reason why you shouldn't be scared to exhibit when the industry reopens...POOLE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think of a motorway. There is a system in place to make sure everyone can get to wherever they are going without crashing headfirst into each other, straight into the back of each other or ramming each other side on. It’s not a complicated system. Mostly, it comes down to common sense. But it does make things much easier on the road.
In a busy exhibition hall, there has never been a system. You’d think that people would use their common sense to enforce one. Just a simple ‘keep to the left’ is all it would take. But it’s not as easy as that at an expo.
Aisles are lined with exhibitors, promoting their product or service. Rows of exhibition stand’s mark out pathways, but visitors have always been free to roam around as they wish.
People swerve from stands on the left to stands on the right without taking note of the passing traffic. Exhibitors make their way out into the aisles to drag potential leads back to their stand – often causing blockages whilst the salesman tries to qualify as many people as possible.
A scurry forms in the centre of the aisle where people fight their way through from both directions, trying not to get stopped by overeager salesmen. Quadrant2Design have attended hundreds of exhibitions. They are used to fighting their way through these crowds to get to their exhibits and see their clients.
First-time visitors might not feel as welcomed. Furthermore, exhibitors have to try and pitch their product and give demonstrations will all of this happening in the background.
Event organisers have previously sold events based on the number of attendees and the potential for making deals. What they have failed to do is put a system in place that makes communication easy. Now they have to.
Despite little clarity about the future of the exhibition industry, we can assume that venues and event organisers will be putting one way systems into place when they reopen. In a similar manner to supermarkets, aisles will be marked out and visitors will be required to follow the flow of traffic.
Some people are against the idea of a one-way system and believe it will harm an exhibitor’s return on investment (ROI). Other people agree that it will create a more pleasant environment and allow brands to connect with attendees more readily.
This one small change will add heaps of value to every exhibition. Rather than scurrying down the aisles, visitors will move through the halls at a comfortable (and stress-free) pace. The rat race to get to the catering section distracts delegates from the exhibits around them. With a one-way system in place, they have the time to interact and engage with your brand.
How, exactly, are they supposed to stick to a one-way system and keep a safe social distance on an exhibition stand? There is, of course, an easy solution. Exhibition stands will need to become miniature events within the show.
Exhibitors always ask for an interactive exhibition stand. By this, they usually mean integrating a touch screen or some sort of competition. Now, to enforce social distancing measures, exhibition stands must become 3D environments. Forget 2D displays and shell scheme graphics, you have to create a pop-up shop style environment.
By designing this type of experience, delegates are free to move around your stand whilst following a one-way system. Meeting areas will become a small office-like space. Delegates will be able to book appointments with your sales team and sit down for a product demonstration, protected with plastic screens. The added privacy gives your team more opportunity to build lasting relationships and close deals.
But how do you create this environment on your exhibition floor space? Custom-built solutions are way out of your budget and you’ve only ever exhibited with a shell scheme before.
There is only one solution that can create a safe, pop-up environment cost-effectively. A custom modular exhibition stand. Custom modular exhibition stands are reusable and reconfigurable, so you can take the same stand to every show you exhibit at no matter what size or orientation your floor space is.
They have the added value of being fully clad in floor-to-ceiling custom graphics so you’re stand will make a great first impression. And, you can create archways, walls and corridors out of the lightweight solution to keep in line with regulations regarding social distancing.
Trade shows are going to look very different when we return. Exhibitors will have more opportunity to engage and interact with senior figures in their industry. The one-way system will create a calmer environment, and allow delegates to connect with your team in a far less hostile environment.
What are you waiting for? You need to start planning your autumn/winter shows to make sure you’re ready for the industry to reopen. Don’t give up on your event marketing strategy. It’s time to put everything you’ve got into it.
