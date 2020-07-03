UK MoD & US Space Force Amongst Speaker Line-Up for SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom
SMi Group Reports: 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will host a varied speaker line-up of military, government and industry expertsLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are pleased to announce that the 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will return to London at the on the 10th, 11th and 12th November 2020, alongside a Disruptive Space Technology Focus Day on the 9th November.
Featuring a packed agenda of over 50 insightful presentations, this year's conference will examine some of the core issues surrounding the dynamic MilSatCom landscape, making it an essential date for all those in the industry. Delegates can expect to hear SATCOM updates from 10+ nations, including comprehensive coverage of the UK’s MilSat strategy, SKYNET 6, developments in US SATCOM following the emergence of the Space Force, and much more.
Interested parties should register by 30th September to save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/EINPR2
Global MilSatCom 2020 will once again host senior military, defence agencies, government representatives and industry experts from across the globe to explore the most crucial concepts and updates in the industry:
Host nation speakers:
• Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, Director Space, UK MoD
• Captain David Moody, Deputy Head, Space, UK STRATCOM
• Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Program Manager and Deputy Head of Networks, ISS, UK MoD
• Commodore (Ret’d) Ian Annett, Deputy CEO for Project Delivery, UK Space Agency
• Dr Michael O'Callaghan, Space S&T Programme Manager, DSTL
International key speakers:
• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force
• Colonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force
• Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force
• Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), US Air Force Space Command
• Rear Admiral Alfonso Perez de Nanclares, Head of Satellite and Cyber Systems, Spanish MoD
• Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, Assistant Chief of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE
• Colonel Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces
• Mr Michel Leenaarts, Programme Manager SATCOM, Netherlands Ministry of Defence
• Squadron Leader Rob Bexley, Capability Manager Aerospace C4, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Forces
• Colonel Eduard Schnabel, Branch Head Chief Digitization Officer, German Army
• Colonel Laurent Jannin, Program Director for French SATCOM Programs, DGA
• Lieutenant Colonel Seiji Manabe, Deputy Director, National Security Space Section, National Space Policy Secretariat/ Cabinet Office
• Colonel Stig Nilsson, Head of Space Program, Norwegian MoD
• Captain Andrew Dittmer, Navy Liaison to Space Education Training Centre & N7, NAVIFOR, US Navy
• Mr Charles Cooper, Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management, US Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information Administration
• Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Mayorga, Head Coordination and Space Programs, Satellite and Cyber Systems, Spanish MoD
The conference brochure containing the agenda and full speaker line-up and focus day information is available to download from the conference website: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/EINPR2
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat
Sponsors: GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I Viasat
Exhibitors: Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTAR
For details on sponsoring, exhibiting or promoting your brand/services bespoke packages, please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Marketing, on +44(0) 207 827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition
Conference: 10th – 12th November 2020
Focus Day: 9th November 2020
Location: Park Plaza London Riverbank, London, UK
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/EINPR2
#GlobalMilSatCom
