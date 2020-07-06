Pack and Load Services Earns Accreditation and A Rating by the Better Business Bureau

Pack and Load Services, a national leader in the moving industry, announced that it has earned accreditation and an “A” rating by the Better Business Bureau

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack and Load Services, a national leader in the moving and storage industry, announced today that it has earned accreditation and an “A” rating by the Better Business Bureau. Better Business Bureau Accredited companies agree to adhere to standards for honesty, transparency, and customer service. An “A” rating is earned after the has BBB executed a 13-point operational review of the business and confirmed that the business has zero unresolved complaints.

The Better Business Bureau maintains over 20,000 profiles on moving and storage companies. It has been estimated that less than 10 percent of those companies have an A rating or higher.

Over the past 12 months. Pack and Load Services has been focused on becoming the standard for customer service in the moving and storage industry. The announcement of achieving an “A” rating comes after previous announcements that Pack and Load Services implemented design thinking and business intelligence to improve satisfaction scores.

“I am extremely excited to announce that Pack and Load Services has been recognized by the BBB,” said Jed Prescott, Director of Marketing and Analytics at Pack and Load Services. “Our team has been dedicated to fulfilling our mission of being the industry leader in customer service. This rating proves that people are beginning to notice our efforts.”

About Pack and Load Services

With more than 65 years of combined experience in the moving and storage industry, Pack and Load Services prides itself on the unique ability to provide a full-service “pack-move-store” offering to its customers as they prepare their items for transport. Pack and Load Services is a premiere strategic partner of Portable On Demand Storage (“PODS”) with a presence across the domestic United States as well as in many parts of Canada. Headquartered in Largo, Florida, Pack and Load Services and its staff centrally manage and operate the Organization from this single location.