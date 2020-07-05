Cinemoi Network to Premiere Global Men’s Fashion Week
Exclusively on Cinemoi July 5th & July 12thLOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinemoi Television Network announces the Premiere of Global Men's Fashion Week. In association with The Journey Fashion Festival, Cinemoi will exhibit the world's hottest new trends and future classics in menswear in an immersive digital global format.
The two-part series will bring highlights of the world’s most sought-after men's runway shows direct to the viewer’s smartphone, tablet or TV.* Airing July 5th and July 12th at 9 PM ET, each 30-minute episode will present viewers an exclusive peek inside Men’s Fashion Week as never seen before.
President and Chief Creative Officer of Cinemoi, one of the world’s only women-owned television networks, Daphna E. Ziman, in association with Malena Belafonte, founder and creator of The Journey Fashion Festival, launched the Virtual Fashion Week program with the goal of serving as a platform where world-famous designers alongside emerging and minority-owned brands, female-owned brands, sustainable brands, and more could share their creations and their voices with the world.
Global Men’s Fashion Week will feature behind the scenes interviews with designers, models, and other fashion industry professionals, as well as up-close-and-personal footage of show preparations backstage including hair and makeup, runway shows, and collection presentations.
Cinemoi President Daphna E. Ziman said, “Cinemoi is proud to present Global Men's Fashion Week. As fashion is the common denominator for cultural diversity, we are honored to be able to feature African-based designers’ powerful work as one of the core elements of the program.”
Featured Africa-based designers include: Chulaap - Cape Town, South Africa, Sheria Ngowi - Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Laurence Airline - Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, James - Lagos, Nigeria, Nao Serati - Johannesburg, South Africa, and many more.
The show’s co-producer, Malena Belafonte, states, “Fashion is a visual art medium and with great production value, one can obtain buyers, press, celebrity fans, and most importantly, offer viewers a front-row seat.”
*Cinemoi Network’s curated programming is available on Apple TV & Apple iOS, Sling TV, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, Frontier, Google Play, and Samsung devices.
Watch the Trailer: here
ABOUT:
Cinemoi Television Network is a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative content and a carefully curated programming lineup. Cinemoi’s programming includes both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles. Cinemoi is one of the only woman-owned global television networks, with its leader, Daphna E. Ziman.
www.Cinemoi.TV
Jack Ketsoyan
EMC|Bowery
+1 323-654-0001
email us here