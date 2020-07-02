Detour Lifted on Route 26 in Riddlesburg Due to a Rock Slide, Temporary Signals Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that beginning Friday, July 10, temporary signals will be placed and the detour will be lifted in the slide area on Route 26 in the area just north of the Riddlesburg Bridge in Liberty Township, Bedford County.

Beginning Friday, temporary signals will be in place until fall protection fencing can be placed, while a catchment area is in place to catch any debris the single lane restriction is an added measure of safety for the traveling public.

Motorists are advised to use caution throughout the area and should note delays will be possible as the signals cycle through. Signals will be placed both north and southbound as well as at the Riddlesburg Bridge. Delays may be possible as the signals cycle.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

