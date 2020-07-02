MDC announces new hours for visitor center at Lost Valley Fish Hatchery

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will reopen the visitor center at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw on Thursday, July 9. But the center will have new hours and days of operation. MDC temporarily closed the center this spring as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.

MDC produces warm and cool-water fish species at the hatchery. A visitor center also offers tourists a place to stop. A stocked kids’ fishing pond for youths age 15 and under is available.

When the visitor center reopens, the new hours will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. A main attraction will be the large aquarium where visitors can view bass, catfish, crappie, and other fish in a natural-looking environment. Lost Valley’s exhibit room and water fountains will remain closed as a COVID-19 precaution. The restrooms will be available for public use. Fishing and hunting permits will also be for sale at the center.

The kids’ fishing pond is stocked with channel catfish and sunfish. MDC has loaner rods and reels for young anglers to try their luck fishing in the pond. The pond is available for fishing only during the visitor center’s open hours. Families wishing to let young anglers fish must check in first at the visitor center.

The visitor center will be closed throughout the winter months, November through February. It will also be closed for holidays. The center's capacity is 13 people. Waiting lines may form during busy times.

Lost Valley Fish Hatchery is located at 28232 Hatchery Way. It can be reached off U.S. 65 via Lost Valley Road. It is on the east side of U.S. 65.

For information about the hatchery, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZqL. Many fish that anglers catch in Missouri from cold-water trout to warm-water walleye and catfish are reared at MDC fish hatcheries and stocked in rivers or lakes. To learn more about MDC hatcheries, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoL.