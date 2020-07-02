International Day Against Drugs and the Need to Get the Facts about Drugs During Pandemic
Drug-Free World educates on the truth about drugs for Int'l Day Against Drugs and everyday. The need for drug education being even greater during the pandemic.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 26th it was the UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a day where many groups around the world took the time to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter, not only on International Day Against Drugs, but EVERYDAY, works hard to provide knowledge on the truth about drugs and to make it easily available for everyone and encourage others to do the same.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free online drug education courses on its drugfreeworld.org website where anyone can sign up. Parents can use this as a tool to educate themselves and their kids. The free drug education courses online utilize the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s 14 information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD: “Real People Real Stories.”
The theme for the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was “Better Knowledge for Better Care” emphasizing the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how in turn, better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security.
Unfortunately, per a recent national survey, alcohol and drug use has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. i For example in Florida, marijuana sales have gone up. ii
“Now more than ever it is important to get educated on the facts about alcohol and drugs and what they do to the body and mind,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the FDFW Florida Chapter “If not for yourself, then to help educate family and friends.”
Foundation for a Drug-Free World:
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community.
About UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking:
The UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989. The observance was instituted by General Assembly 42/112 of 7 December 1987. This day is to mark the importance of the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.
