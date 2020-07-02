Route 4017 Wetzel Road Bridge Replacement begins Monday in Shaler Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing replacement work on the Wetzel Road (Route 4017) bridge over Little Pine Creek in Shaler Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 6 weather permitting.

Bridge replacement work begins at approximately 7 a.m. Monday on Wetzel Road located between Little Pine Creek Road and Wise Lane. Wetzel Road will close to traffic at the bridge continuously through late October. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

East of the Bridge

From Wetzel Road, take Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) northbound

Turn left onto Vilsack Road

Turn left onto Anderson Road

Turn left onto Wible Run Road

Follow Wible Run Road back to Wetzel Road

End detour

Westof the Bridge

The prime contractor on the $1.4 million replacement project is Clearwater Construction, Inc. Additional work includes drainage improvements and guide rail upgrades.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

