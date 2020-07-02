PennDOT, AAA Issue Safe Driving Reminder Ahead of Independence Day Holiday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and AAA East Central today urged the public to drive sober over the Independence Day holiday.

The safety partners reminded the public of the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Such substances weaken a person’s judgement, balance, vision, reaction time and decision-making abilities, creating a dangerous situation on the roadway and water around them.

The Independence Day holiday is widely celebrated in the United States with many Americans making plans to celebrate with family and friends. While the usual options such as large celebrations, block parties and outings to local businesses are not available this year, many may resort to backyard parties and barbeques where there is plenty of alcohol. If drinking becomes part of the plan for celebrating, it is important to put safety first, especially while behind the wheel and celebrating the holiday.

Party-goers are urged to plan ahead for travel accommodations. Be sure to have a designated driver to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road. Options include asking a friend or family member for a ride, downloading a ride share app or utilizing public transportation.

According to 2019 PennDOT data, there were 2,917 crashes that resulted in 40 fatalities statewide during the week leading into the Independence Day holiday last year. Of these crashes, at least 334 were drug or alcohol-related.

Motorists practicing responsible driving is key to significantly reducing impaired driving crashes and fatalities, which are 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse for driving under the influence.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

