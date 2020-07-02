GFP Officially Launches Snapshot South Dakota Photo Contest

June 30, 2020

Pierre, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has officially launched their new photo contest, Snapshot South Dakota. This department-sponsored contest will focus on capturing the beauty of our outdoor resources in South Dakota.

The photo contest is open to all individuals, regardless of photography experience. Hunters, anglers, campers and all other photography lovers are welcome to participate. All photos are welcome to be entered, but there will be three specific categories: “Scenery,” “Water Recreation” and “Creatures of the Night.” Judging will consist of one “People’s Choice” and three “Best in Category,” resulting in four winners.

Photos must be submitted by Aug. 17.

All eligible submitted photos will be added to a photo album on the official GFP Facebook page. Photographers are encouraged to direct their friends, family and fans to the album to “Like” their photo(s). The photo with the most “Likes” will receive the “People’s Choice” award. The “People’s Choice” photo and photographer will not be eligible to win in the remaining categories. A work group of GFP staff will select winners from the remaining photos in the three categories.

Winning photographers and photos will be showcased with appropriate credits in the South Dakota Conservation Digest, GFP social media platforms and other GFP publications. Winners will also have the opportunity to have their photo selected for the cover of South Dakota Hunting Handbook, Fishing Handbook, Boating Handbook and Park Times.

“We are blessed with gorgeous landscapes, abundant wildlife and breath-taking scenes here in South Dakota,” said Allie Hoeft, graphic designer and photographer for GFP. “As a photographer myself, I know how exciting it is to have your work featured in a statewide publication. There are some very skilled photographers out there and we’re excited to showcase their work in capturing the beauty of our state.”

Complete contest rules, categories and information on how to enter can be found on the GFP website, gfp.sd.gov/pages/snapshot-south-dakota.