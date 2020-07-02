US 52 temporarily closed from Velva to ND 14 next week

US Highway 52 is scheduled to be temporarily closed from Velva to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 14 from July 6-11. During this closure, Northern Plains Railroad will replace the crossing one-mile northwest of Voltaire.

Dynamic Message Sign boards and road signs will be in place to guide motorists along the detour.

During the project

Westbound traffic will be directed north on ND 14, west of Drake, to US 2. Then west on US 2 to meet US 52 at Minot or turn south on ND 41 to Velva.

Eastbound traffic will be directed east on US 2 to ND 14 then south to US 52. Those in Velva will go north on ND 41 to US 2, then east on US 2 to ND 14 and south to US 52.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.