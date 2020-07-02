NDDOT urges drivers to use extra caution traveling through work zones this holiday weekend

Since more people will be taking to the roads this Fourth of July holiday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers to pay extra attention while traveling through work zones to ensure a safe holiday weekend for everyone.

Just because you do not see workers present, please do not assume they are not there. It is easy to get distracted while driving with the extra traffic and activities going on. It is up to drivers to be alert, slow down, put down their phones, buckle up and allow extra time to get to their destinations so everyone can get home safely.

“Last year we had two work zone related fatalities,” says NDDOT Director, Bill Panos. “Our goal is zero fatalities, which is possible if every driver does their part behind the wheel.”

It’s always a good idea to know-before-you-go and the NDDOT has many tools available to help travelers plan for the road ahead.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.