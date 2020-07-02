Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

The U.S. Surgeon General and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today released a public service announcement (PSA) ahead of the Fourth of July weekend imploring Americans to take action and to remember: COVID Stops With Me. The PSA from Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams, M.D., M.P.H., reminds everyone to do their part to stay healthy by following a few simple instructions that will in turn, help prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In the message, Dr. Adams calls on all Americans to:

  • Follow federal, state and local guidelines;
  • Take extra precautions if you are at higher risk for severe illness;
  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly; and
  • Stay six feet away from others when you can, and wear a face covering in public when you cannot social distance.

These steps are critical for everyone to take, because although everyone is not at equal risk for a severe case of COVID-19, everyone risks being infected with the virus that causes the disease and then spreading it to others.

“There’s a reason we keep coming back to these same public health messages – they are tried and true. We all have a role to play in beating this virus and getting back to school, work, worship, play, and overall health,” said Dr. Adams. “Say it with me America: COVID stops with me!”

For the latest information on HHS efforts to fight COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


