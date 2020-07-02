Mintec expands its proprietary pricing team to deliver more benchmarks for the food industry

Andrew Moriarty - Senior Pricing Analyst Aidan Wright - Pricing Analyst Mintec shortlisted for the World Procurement Awards 2020

Mintec is pleased to announce the appointment of a new senior pricing analyst, Andrew Moriarty and pricing analyst Aidan Wright.

My goal will be to consolidate Mintec's position as the leading independent proprietary price provider for the global food value chain.” — Andrew Moriarty - Senior Pricing Analyst

The continuing expansion of the team will increase Mintec's proprietary data coverage and ensure that buyers and sellers have greater clarity into the current market price, which will enable more robust price negotiations for physical contracts across a wide range of food commodities.

Andrew joins Mintec as a Senior Pricing Analyst, where he will be building Mintec's capability to generate proprietary prices for key commodity growth areas. Andrew brings with him a wealth of knowledge of the industry, having worked at Tesco for five years as a Commodity Risk Manager. There he performed market analysis and created hedging strategies for soft commodities. "My goal will be to consolidate Mintec's position as the leading independent proprietary price provider for the global food value chain." says Andrew.

Aidan joins Mintec from Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) where he spent three years on the market specialists team focusing on domestic and international markets across cereals, oilseeds and potatoes. During his time at AHDB, he was heavily involved with producing and reporting pricing and supply data, in close collaboration with key industry stakeholders. Aiden says he looks forward to "taking a leading role in expanding the range of proprietary price data provided by Mintec, it's a wonderful opportunity."

"It's fantastic to have Aidan and Andrew join the team. They will enable Mintec Analytics to provide even more transparency into specialist food markets, and we are looking forward to having additional members join soon" said Marcel Goldenberg, Head of Proprietary Pricing.

Transparency and visibility are crucial at this time of uncertainty due to Covid-19, Mintec is doing all they can to support their clients in as many ways as possible, new team members will only increase their capability to do so.

Marcel is already very impressed with the new additions to his team, he says: "To see the following Andrew is getting in the speciality coffee and cocoa world in such a short amount of time not only shows how talented Andrew is, but also that Mintec is definitely a heavyweight in the agricultural sector to attract such talent." he went on to talk about Aidan, saying "It's been impressive to see how versatile Aidan is and how quickly he adapts to new surroundings. He has already made a positive impact on Mintec's proprietary pricing offering and helped many of our clients gain a better understanding of the fundamentals of Mintec's key markets"

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and CPG brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping to maximise their margins.

