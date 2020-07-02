Haizol’s Custom Parts & Innovation Summit brings in over 10,000 live streamed views

Haizol partners with local government and leading experts in the field to host an innovative event focused on the new trends in manufacturing custom parts.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 28, 2020, Haizol held a Custom Parts & Innovation Summit in Songjiang, Shanghai. The summit focused on empowerment and new smart technology in 2020. The main topics at the conference were industry trends and helping companies seize development opportunities. Over 50 engineering experts and 5000+ parts suppliers gathered in the online live broadcast room of Haizol's event.The event was jointly sponsored by the Shanghai Producer Association and China Industrial Products Online Trading Festival. A joint collaboration between the Shanghai government and Haizol. Those attending were government officials, manufacturing industry leaders, research associates, custom parts suppliers, and industry experts. Among the attendees were Huawei, Siemens, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, WD-40, Walter, CCID, Palate, Bond Laser, Sanwang Communications, and JAC. The summit, broadcast online, impressively attracted over 10,000 live streaming viewers.A key theme underpinning the event was the cooperation with Central and Shanghai Municipalities to promote the prevention and control of COVID-19, with the summit being the first event to be part China’s Industrial Products Online Trading Festival 2020. The summit not only highlighted new manufacturing trends, it also encouraged economic and social development, providing a valuable reference source for digital transformation communication. This summit was particularly memorable for highlighting the integration and innovation of the manufacturing industry with the Internet, and the manufacturing industry with the productive service industry. Shining light into the future of digital transformation in manufacturing and how to step up from traditional manufacturing into the future.Haizol’s One-Stop Sourcing and Solutions provides offshore contract manufacturing services. We are your virtual China manufacturing arm managing suppliers with capabilities in plastics, metals, and electronics. If you are interested in manufacturing your parts or products in China, let Haizol with vast experience in global trade and relations be your link. Haizol can assist with price negotiation, tooling, quality control, production time, and delivery schedules.