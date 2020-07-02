Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault (X2)

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B402400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola                

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2020 at approximately 2155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (X2)

 

ACCUSED:  Daryl Shaw                                            

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 01, 2020 at approximately 2155 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight in the Town of Wells, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Daryl Shaw (31), Wells, VT, caused injury to multiple household family members.

Shaw was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland. He was subsequently released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 06, 2020 at 12:30 PM

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION:   Rutland Hospital  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Cell #(802) 585-8752

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 





