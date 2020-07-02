Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault (X2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402400
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2020 at approximately 2155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (X2)
ACCUSED: Daryl Shaw
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 01, 2020 at approximately 2155 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight in the Town of Wells, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined Daryl Shaw (31), Wells, VT, caused injury to multiple household family members.
Shaw was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland. He was subsequently released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 06, 2020 at 12:30 PM
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Rutland Hospital
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Cell #(802) 585-8752
Office # (802) 773-9101